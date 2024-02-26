All Sections
Ukraine works to revive operations of one of its airports

Economichna PravdaMonday, 26 February 2024, 15:33
Ukraine works to revive operations of one of its airports
Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office. Stock photo: Getty Images

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, has announced that Ukraine is working to restore the operation of one of its airports.

Source: Yermak during the presentation of the Made in Ukraine programme, as reported by liga.net news outlet

Details: "We are working on reopening of one of the airports. This will only happen after all security issues are resolved. We understand how significant this will prove to be for economic development," Yermak said.

The official has not specified which airport might resume operations.

Background: In December 2023, Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, expressed confidence that Boryspil Airport would soon be able to send and receive aircraft again, as "we are now able to ensure the safety of this facility".

Ukraine has applied to European and American security regulators to confirm its plan to reopen the airspace.

