All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Hundreds of people rally in Bratislava against pro-Russian policies of Slovak PM's government – photo

Wednesday, 13 March 2024, 07:44
Hundreds of people rally in Bratislava against pro-Russian policies of Slovak PM's government – photo
The rally on Freedom Square in Bratislava. PHOTO: DennikN – Tomáš Benedikovič

Several hundred people gathered in the centre of Bratislava on Tuesday evening to express their disagreement with the foreign policy of the current coalition government in Slovakia, in particular on the issue of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Source: Slovak daily newspaper and online platform DennikN, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: The protest was organised by the Slovak civic initiative Peace for Ukraine, which emphasises that the government of PM Robert Fico is pursuing a foreign policy favourable to Russia, which is contrary to the interests of Slovakia and the EU.

Advertisement:
 
Several hundred people gathered in the centre of Bratislava on Tuesday evening to express their disagreement with the foreign policy of the current coalition government in Slovakia.
PHOTO: TASR/Jaroslav Novák

The rally on Freedom Square began with the sound of an air-raid siren.

The speakers on stage, including civil society activists and some politicians, said that some of the government's actions "crossed all boundaries" and were a disgrace to the country. They also read out a joint statement from the initiative on why they had organised the rally.

Quote: "Pro-Russian rhetoric and propaganda by government officials is unacceptable and threatens our interests and future," it said.

In particular, they mentioned Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár's handshake with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, as well as the Czech Republic's recent decision to pause intergovernmental consultations with Slovakia due to disagreements between the two capitals over the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Last week, Andrej Danko, leader of the far-right Slovak National Party,  which is part of the government coalition, claimed that Russia is "not an aggressor" in the full-scale war against Ukraine but is "protecting its interests".

Slovakia will soon hold presidential elections, in which the victory of the candidate supported by Fico – Parliament Speaker Peter Pellegrini – will allow the prime minister to consolidate power in one single hand, like his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orbán.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

After "elections", Putin resorts to scaring world with World War III in the event of conflict between Russia and NATO

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:14
After "elections", Putin resorts to scaring world with World War III in the event of conflict between Russia and NATO
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
07:30
Russians intensify attacks on Novopavlivka front, with 36 combat clashes there – General Staff report
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
All News
Advertisement: