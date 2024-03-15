All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers officially designates location for National Military Memorial Cemetery

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 15 March 2024, 18:30
Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers officially designates location for National Military Memorial Cemetery
Photo: Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has decided that the National Military Memorial Cemetery will be located near the village of Hatne, which borders the city of Kyiv.

Source: Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal 

The government has officially designated two plots of land in Hatne hromada of Fastiv district (Kyiv Oblast) for this purpose [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Advertisement:

"Establishing such a cemetery is of paramount importance for our country. We must always remember those who gave their lives for Ukraine in the war for our freedom and independence," the prime minister stressed.

Background: The location of the National Military Memorial Cemetery has been a subject of debate for a long time.

In 2022, the Kyiv City State Administration was instructed to develop a site plan for the National Military Memorial Cemetery in the Lysa Hora tract, however, both activists and the government opposed it.

Afterwards, the decision was made to set up a memorial cemetery for the fallen soldiers in the settlement of Bykivnia. The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) passed a bill agreeing this location for the cemetery. The relatives of the fallen heroes also supported this site. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not sign the draft law.

In August 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers approved implementing a pilot project to build the National Military Memorial Cemetery in the village of Hatne. However, the relatives of the fallen heroes opposed this decision.

Finally, in early December 2023, the parliament supported a bill on the construction and operation of the National Military Memorial Cemetery, which stipulates that the Cabinet of Ministers should determine the cemetery's location.

A total of UAH 515 million [roughly US$13,2 million] has been allocated to create this cemetery.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
9 Ukrainian children brought home thanks to Qatar
17:10
Senior Ukrainian official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession
17:02
updatedRussian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 25, 1 child killed – photo
16:59
Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population
16:58
No illusions about upcoming NATO summit, but Ukraine's invitation is needed – Ukraine's Deputy PM
16:43
Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage
16:00
There is no excuse for our mistakes – Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russia's attack
15:53
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
15:32
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
15:32
Russia not creating offensive units near Sumy Oblast, we're talking terror
All News
Advertisement: