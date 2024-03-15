Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers officially designates location for National Military Memorial Cemetery

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has decided that the National Military Memorial Cemetery will be located near the village of Hatne, which borders the city of Kyiv.

Source: Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

The government has officially designated two plots of land in Hatne hromada of Fastiv district (Kyiv Oblast) for this purpose [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

"Establishing such a cemetery is of paramount importance for our country. We must always remember those who gave their lives for Ukraine in the war for our freedom and independence," the prime minister stressed.

Background: The location of the National Military Memorial Cemetery has been a subject of debate for a long time.

In 2022, the Kyiv City State Administration was instructed to develop a site plan for the National Military Memorial Cemetery in the Lysa Hora tract, however, both activists and the government opposed it.

Afterwards, the decision was made to set up a memorial cemetery for the fallen soldiers in the settlement of Bykivnia. The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) passed a bill agreeing this location for the cemetery. The relatives of the fallen heroes also supported this site. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not sign the draft law.

In August 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers approved implementing a pilot project to build the National Military Memorial Cemetery in the village of Hatne. However, the relatives of the fallen heroes opposed this decision.

Finally, in early December 2023, the parliament supported a bill on the construction and operation of the National Military Memorial Cemetery, which stipulates that the Cabinet of Ministers should determine the cemetery's location.

A total of UAH 515 million [roughly US$13,2 million] has been allocated to create this cemetery.

