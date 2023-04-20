All Sections
Creation of National Military Cemetery begun in Kyiv – Mayor

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 20 April 2023, 13:29
ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO: NOVYNARNIA

The procedure for establishing the National Military Memorial Cemetery has begun in Kyiv.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Facebook

Quote: "Today, the Kyiv City Council has allocated land and, in fact, started the procedure for establishing the National Military Memorial Cemetery in Bykivnia [an area in Kyiv with the largest burial place of victims of mass political repressions in Ukraine – ed.]. The state is responsible for its creation and the government has determined the location.

The city owns eight hectares of land in this area. And today we have allocated them, actually starting the procedure for organising the memorial. Nearby, about 90 hectares, which is state land."

Details: Klitschko states that the total area of the National Military Memorial Cemetery will reach almost 100 hectares.

He emphasised that the capital is ready to contribute to the creation of the Heroes' Memorial.

