Ukrainian President's Office says Russia will definitely not attend Peace Summit

The Ukrainian President's Office has expressed a clear stance that Russia, which has violated all international rules and humanitarian norms, will not attend the first Global Peace Summit.

Source: Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of Ukrainian President's Office, in a comment to the Ukrinform news agency, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: Zhovkva noted that the countries which really strive to see results from the summit agree that Russia should not be present.

"Russia, which has violated absolutely all international rules, including the UN Charter and humanitarian rules of conduct, will definitely not be present at the first inaugural Global Peace Summit," Zhovkva stressed.

The official pointed out that the summit will result in the participating states developing a common vision of how Ukraine should achieve peace.

"If Russia is ready to accept such a plan, ready to share this common philosophy of the states, then we can talk about certain modalities and steps for the participation of Russia's representatives in joint efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine during the second global summit," Zhovkva added.

Zhovkva also stressed that during last week's talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Ukraine's position "was explicitly stated".

Background:

Erdoğan previously argued that "peace plans that exclude Russia will not yield any results". At the same time, the Russian Federation announced that it will not attend the Peace Summit if its representatives are invited.

Switzerland agreed to host the summit at Ukraine's request, as both countries announced on Monday, 15 January, during Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Bern. The two countries began preparing for the gathering, although a range of details, such as the date and the list of participants, have yet to be agreed.

Zelenskyy hinted that Russia would not be invited to the Global Peace Summit. Meanwhile, the Swiss president said she would like Russia to attend the summit.

