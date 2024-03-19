Russia's oil exports grow despite Ukrainian drone attacks

Despite Ukrainian drone attacks on oil infrastructure, Russia's oil exports are increasing. In March, Russia plans to increase exports by 200,000 barrels per day.

Source: Reuters

Quote: "Attacks will likely reduce Russian crude runs by up to 300,000 barrels per day, in addition to scheduled maintenance closures," JP Morgan analysts wrote in a note.

However, they believe that decreasing the volume of primary oil refining will result in an increase in exports.

In March, Russia plans to increase oil exports through its western ports by nearly 200,000 barrels per day.

