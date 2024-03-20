All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Canadian Senate approves updated Free Trade Agreement with Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 20 March 2024, 08:31
Canadian Senate approves updated Free Trade Agreement with Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Senate of Canada has passed a bill implementing the modernised Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement (CUFTA) in its third reading.

Source: Yuliia Kovaliv, Ukraine's Ambassador to Canada, European Pravda writes.

Details: The updated agreement was signed on 22 September 2023 during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Ottawa.

Advertisement:

Earlier this February, the House of Commons of the Canadian Parliament supported the agreement with a majority vote and sent it to the Senate for approval. 

The agreement requires the approval of the Governor General of Canada to enter into law. 

Quote: "The modernised Free Trade Agreement, which includes chapters on digital trade, financial services and investment protection, will be an important tool to help Ukrainian companies enter the Canadian market and for Canadian companies to participate in the reconstruction [of Ukraine]," the ambassador said.

Last October, Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Foreign Trade, presented the text of a modernised free trade agreement with Ukraine to Parliament.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: CanadaUkraine
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
Canada
Canada considers buying Ukrainian drones – Canadian defence minister
Canada will spend almost US$30 million on Czech initiative for ammunition procurement for Ukraine
Canada reiterates that occupied Crimea remains Ukraine's territory
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: