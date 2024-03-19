All Sections
Canada will spend almost US$30 million on Czech initiative for ammunition procurement for Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 19 March 2024, 21:20
Canada will spend almost US$30 million on Czech initiative for ammunition procurement for Ukraine
The flag of Canada. Stock photo: Getty Images

Canada will allocate over 40 million Canadian dollars (US $29.40 million) for the procurement of artillery ammunition for Ukraine within the corresponding Czech initiative.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Canadian government

Details: Bill Blair, Canadian Defence Minister, stated that these funds would help deliver several thousands of heavy projectiles to Ukraine.

Ottawa will also supply Kyiv with night vision devices worth more than $5.5 million.

"Ukraine has stated clearly that it is in desperate need of artillery ammunition, and their lack is evident in the combat zone," Blair said.

The commitment to buy the ammunition is a part of the defence agreement which Canada signed with Czechia last month, but then Ottawa did not specify how much money it would spend.

Ottawa has supplied Kyiv with about 40,000 155-mm shells from both its own reserves and on account of the procurement through the US government.

At the moment Canada is also trying to increase its own production of 155-mm ammunition.

Earlier, Czech President Petr Pavel stated that Prague was trying to deliver the ammunition to Ukraine as fast as possible.

Before that, Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, stated that according to the signals Kyiv had received, the Ukrainian soldiers are supposed to shortly feel the increase of ammunition supply within the Czech initiative.

Tomáš Pojar, Advisor to Czech Prime Minister for National Security, stated earlier that the ammunition procured within the Czech initiative may be delivered to Ukraine as early as in June.

Petr Pavel, President of the Czech Republic, stated at the Munich Security Conference that his country had found up to 800,000 projectiles of the NATO standard calibre which it may send to Ukraine in a few weeks, if it received the funding for the delivery.

Subjects: Canadaaid for UkraineCzechia
