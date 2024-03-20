Ukraine to miss out on over US$166 million in customs payments in March due to border blockade
Wednesday, 20 March 2024, 14:17
In March, Ukraine will miss out on almost US$166 million in revenue from customs due to the blockade of the border by the Poles.
Source: Danylo Hetmantsev, Ukrainian parliamentarian, Chairman of the Tax Committee of the Verkhovna Rada
Quote: "UAH 6.5 billion (US$166 million). That's how much Ukraine will lose in customs revenue due to the border blockade in March. This is one and a half times the full funding for all brigades [of the Ukrainian army]," he reported.
Background: The Ukrainian budget missed out on US$195 million in customs revenue due to the border blockade by Poles in February.
