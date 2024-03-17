Ukrainian defenders stop 3 Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups trying to infiltrate Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders have thwarted attempts by three Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs) to infiltrate Ukraine

Source: Ukraine's State Border Guard Service (SBGS)

Details: In the first case, Ukrainian border guards detected several individuals of a Russian SRG moving from the Russian territory. The SRG was fired upon, and a shoot-out ensued.

In the other two cases, border guards, acting together with the soldiers of Ukraine's Armed Forces, timely detected Russian SRGs and engaged them.

To reinforce the areas through which Russian SRGs approach Ukraine, reserves of Ukraine's SBGS, National Guard and Armed Forces were deployed, and artillery and mortar units were engaged.

In all three cases, the Russians retreated, border guards explained.

