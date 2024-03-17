All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian defenders stop 3 Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups trying to infiltrate Ukraine

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 17 March 2024, 12:14
Ukrainian defenders stop 3 Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups trying to infiltrate Ukraine
A Ukrainian border guard. Photo: Ukraine's State Border Guard Service

Ukrainian defenders have thwarted attempts by three Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs) to infiltrate Ukraine

Source: Ukraine's State Border Guard Service (SBGS)

Details: In the first case, Ukrainian border guards detected several individuals of a Russian SRG moving from the Russian territory. The SRG was fired upon, and a shoot-out ensued.

Advertisement:

In the other two cases, border guards, acting together with the soldiers of Ukraine's Armed Forces, timely detected Russian SRGs and engaged them.

To reinforce the areas through which Russian SRGs approach Ukraine, reserves of Ukraine's SBGS, National Guard and Armed Forces were deployed, and artillery and mortar units were engaged.

In all three cases, the Russians retreated, border guards explained.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Sumy OblastState Border Guard Serviceborderwar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

All News
Sumy Oblast
Explosions and power outage in Okhtyrka
Russian sabotage groups made 2 attempts to enter Ukraine over day – General Staff report
190 adults and children evacuated from border areas of Sumy Oblast – photo
RECENT NEWS
17:11
9 Ukrainian children brought home thanks to Qatar
17:10
Senior Ukrainian official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession
17:02
updatedRussian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 25, 1 child killed – photo
16:59
Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population
16:58
No illusions about upcoming NATO summit, but Ukraine's invitation is needed – Ukraine's Deputy PM
16:43
Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage
16:00
There is no excuse for our mistakes – Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russia's attack
15:53
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
15:32
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
15:32
Russia not creating offensive units near Sumy Oblast, we're talking terror
All News
Advertisement: