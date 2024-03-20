Fortifications being built on border of Chernihiv Oblast in case of new invasion – photo

Fortifications being built on border of Chernihiv Oblast. Photo: Operational Command Pivnich (North)

For several months, defensive lines have been built on the border of Ukraine's Chernihiv Oblast, and a system of engineering barriers has been created in case of a new offensive by the occupiers.

Source: Operational Command Pivnich (North)

Quote: "Fortification works have been going on for several months on the border of Chernihiv Oblast.

Advertisement:

Defensive lines are being built and a system of engineering barriers is being created. Strongholds of the intermediate defence line are being built."

Details: It is reported that the military are working together with civilian construction workers and engineers.

Fortifications being built on border of Chernihiv Oblast Photo: Operational Command Pivnich (North)

They stated that the existing fortifications would be able to significantly slow down the Russians if they planned another offensive.

The situation on the northern border is stable and under control.

Fortifications being built on border of Chernihiv Oblast Photo: Operational Command Pivnich (North)

Previously: There was more active talk about fortifications in late 2023, and in March 2024, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was building 2,000 kilometres of fortifications in three lanes.

Fortifications being built on border of Chernihiv Oblast Photo: Operational Command Pivnich (North)

Fortifications being built on border of Chernihiv Oblast Photo: Operational Command Pivnich (North)

Fortifications being built on border of Chernihiv Oblast Photo: Operational Command Pivnich (North)

Fortifications being built on border of Chernihiv Oblast Photo: Operational Command Pivnich (North)

Background:

In December 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss, among other things, fortifications and weapons production.

At an extraordinary meeting on 7 December, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated more than 788 million hryvnias (about US$20 million) for fortifications and mine clearance.

On 11 March, Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss the construction of fortifications. In particular, following the meeting, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was building 2,000 kilometres of fortifications in three lanes.

On 11 February 2024, Zelenskyy dismissed Serhii Naiev from the post of commander of the Joint Forces. Naiev often reported on the situation in the Northern Operational Zone.

Support UP or become our patron!