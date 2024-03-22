Zelenskyy announces opening of office for register of damage caused by Russian aggression

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the opening of an office of the Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine in the city of Kyiv by the Council of Europe.

Details: Zelenskyy reported about the meeting with Marija Pejčinović Burić, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, and Dominique Hasler, Head of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liechtenstein.

Quote: "We appreciate the Council of Europe's decision to establish the Register of Damage Caused by Russian Aggression, as well as the opening of its office in Kyiv today."

Zelenskyy also expressed his gratitude for significant efforts made to expedite the beginning of the Register’s operation.

"It is critical that Ukrainians will soon be able to file relevant compensation applications," he added.

Markian Kliuchkovskyi, executive director of the Register, revealed in an interview with European Pravda when the Register may start operating and compensating for the damage caused by Russia’s war.

The agreement on the Register was signed at the Council of Europe summit in Iceland in May 2023.

Markian Kliuchkovskyi was appointed as the executive director of the Register in June 2023.

