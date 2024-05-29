All Sections
Russians have partial success on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 29 May 2024, 00:20
A tank. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have been intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders on the Pokrovsk front, conducting 25 assaults. They have achieved partial success on certain sections of the front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:30 on 28 May

Quote: The situation on the front remains tense but controlled. Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to counter Russian attempts to advance into Ukraine, focusing efforts on thwarting Russia’s offensive plans.

Around 110 combat engagements have taken place to date. The Russians are trying to use their advantage in manpower, equipment and air support. Ukrainian soldiers are fighting back against the Russians, actively and successfully improving their defence in certain areas.

The Russians launched 3 missile strikes using 4 missiles, 38 airstrikes using 57 guided bombs and 435 attacks by kamikaze drones. They also fired 2,849 times at the positions of Ukrainian troops with various types of weapons.

Details: On the Kharkiv front, seven combat clashes occurred. Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled four Russian attacks near the settlements of Starytsia and Vovchansk. The situation is tense but controlled by Ukrainian forces. The battle is ongoing near the city of Vovchansk.

Early reports indicate that Russia's total losses on this front during the day amounted to 68 personnel. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 3 artillery systems, 12 vehicles and 3 pieces of special equipment. In addition, two tanks, three artillery systems, seven vehicles and one piece of special equipment were damaged.

On the Kupiansk front, 19 combat clashes occurred. Ukraine’s Defence Forces successfully repelled 16 Russian attacks near the settlements of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Druzheliubivka, Novoiehorivka and Nevske. In addition, two combat clashes are ongoing near the settlements of Petropavlivka and Nevske.

On the Lyman front, 16 combat clashes occurred. Russian attempts to advance near the settlements of Terny, Torske and the Serebrianka Forest were unsuccessful. Despite the Russian activity, Ukrainian military personnel are strengthening the forward edge of the defence.

On the Siversk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions near the village of Bilohorivka eight times, attempting to break into the combat order of Ukrainian units. The situation remains tense, but Ukrainian defenders are making maximum efforts to prevent the Russians from advancing into Ukrainian territory.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians tried to attack Ukrainian positions near Hryhorivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka six times. All attempts were unsuccessful and no positions were lost.

The Russians intensely attacked Ukrainian defenders on the Pokrovsk front. During the day, sometimes with support of aircraft and using guided bombs, the Russians conducted 25 assaults and attempted to increase fire control efforts along almost the entire line of contact. The Russians have had partial success on certain sections. Ukraine’s Defence Forces are taking measures to stabilise the situation and prevent further Russian advances.

Early reports indicate that Russia's losses on this front amounted to 220 personnel. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed armoured combat vehicles, four vehicles and one anti-tank guided missile. An armoured combat vehicle, one gun and two mortars were damaged.

On the Kurakhove front, nine combat clashes occurred. The Russians are trying to advance near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Vodiane. Ukraine’s Defence Forces are repelling Russian attacks and strengthening the resilience of their defence positions.

On the Vremivka front, Russian invaders keep trying to push Ukrainian troops from their positions. Ukrainian troops repelled six Russian attacks near the village of Staromaiorske. One attack is still ongoing. Ukraine’s Defence Forces are in control of the situation.

On the Orikhiv front, three combat clashes occurred. The Russians failed to push Ukrainian units from the village of Mala Tokmachka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians persist in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the Dnipro River's left (east) bank. There were 10 combat clashes that have not altered the situation on this front significantly. Ukrainian military personnel continue to control the situation, with no loss of positions.

Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the Russians, actively firing at their personnel and equipment. They are taking measures to improve their tactical positions on certain areas of the front.

