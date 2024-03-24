All Sections
Poland to demand explanation from Russia over missile violating Polish airspace

European PravdaSunday, 24 March 2024, 12:11
Poland to demand explanation from Russia over missile violating Polish airspace
Photo: Poland's Foreign Ministry

Poland will demand that Russia provide explanations after a Russian missile violated NATO airspace on the night of 23-24 March.

Source: Poland's Foreign Ministry, citing Paweł Wroński, Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Wroński’s statement indicated that "Poland will demand explanations from the Russian Federation in connection with another violation of [Polish] airspace".

"First of all, we urge the Russian Federation to stop terrorist airstrikes on the people and territory of Ukraine, to end the war and solve the country's internal problems," the statement said.

"The Republic of Poland condemns all forms of terrorism and attempts to revise its borders by force," Wroński said.

Wroński expressed his condolences to the survivors of the Russian attack and their families.

Background: At 04:23 on the morning of 24 March, a cruise missile launched by Russian long-range aircraft violated Polish airspace. The missile entered Polish airspace near the village of Osierdów in the Lublin Voivodeship. It was there for 39 seconds.

The Polish Armed Forces stated that they knew the missile's trajectory, and it was clear that the object would not head deeper into the country. Polish and allied aircraft were scrambled.

Poland informed NATO allies about the incident.

The previous violation of Polish airspace by a Russian missile launched towards Ukraine took place on 29 December 2023, also in the Lublin Voivodeship. The missile had stayed on Polish territory for less than three minutes.

