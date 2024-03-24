Thermal power plant and all transformer substations in Kharkiv destroyed
Sunday, 24 March 2024, 16:26
The energy situation in Kharkiv remains exceptionally challenging. Russian attacks destroyed the city's thermal power plant and all transformer substations.
Source: Ihor Terekhov, mayor of Kharkiv, on the air of the national 24/7 newscast
Details: For the time being, it is impossible to predict when the entire area's power supply will be restored.
The power engineers are currently unable to provide a reliable electricity supply throughout the city.
Around 40% of households have been reconnected to the power grid. At the same time, 60% of homes had their heating systems repaired, and nearly all of them have running water now.
The city has implemented a schedule of stabilisation outages.
Background:
- Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO of Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s main energy distributor, said that the Russian missile attack on the morning of 22 March had targeted different oblasts of Ukraine – thermal power plants and hydroelectric power plants – as well as the main substations operated by Ukrenergo.
- On 23 March, it was reported that a total of 275,000 consumers remain without power in Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast, while 440,000 consumers have had their electricity supply restored.
- On 24 March, Kharkiv introduced scheduled electricity restrictions for about 200,000 consumers.
