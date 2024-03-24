Thermal power plant and all transformer substations in Kharkiv destroyed

The energy situation in Kharkiv remains exceptionally challenging. Russian attacks destroyed the city's thermal power plant and all transformer substations.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, mayor of Kharkiv, on the air of the national 24/7 newscast

Details: For the time being, it is impossible to predict when the entire area's power supply will be restored.

The power engineers are currently unable to provide a reliable electricity supply throughout the city.

Around 40% of households have been reconnected to the power grid. At the same time, 60% of homes had their heating systems repaired, and nearly all of them have running water now.

The city has implemented a schedule of stabilisation outages.

Background:

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO of Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s main energy distributor, said that the Russian missile attack on the morning of 22 March had targeted different oblasts of Ukraine – thermal power plants and hydroelectric power plants – as well as the main substations operated by Ukrenergo.

On 23 March, it was reported that a total of 275,000 consumers remain without power in Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast, while 440,000 consumers have had their electricity supply restored.

On 24 March, Kharkiv introduced scheduled electricity restrictions for about 200,000 consumers.

