All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Thermal power plant and all transformer substations in Kharkiv destroyed

Economichna PravdaSunday, 24 March 2024, 16:26
Thermal power plant and all transformer substations in Kharkiv destroyed
Stock photo: Getty Images

The energy situation in Kharkiv remains exceptionally challenging. Russian attacks destroyed the city's thermal power plant and all transformer substations.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, mayor of Kharkiv, on the air of the national 24/7 newscast 

Details: For the time being, it is impossible to predict when the entire area's power supply will be restored.

Advertisement:

The power engineers are currently unable to provide a reliable electricity supply throughout the city.

Around 40% of households have been reconnected to the power grid. At the same time, 60% of homes had their heating systems repaired, and nearly all of them have running water now.

The city has implemented a schedule of stabilisation outages.

Background: 

  • Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO of Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s main energy distributor, said that the Russian missile attack on the morning of 22 March had targeted different oblasts of Ukraine – thermal power plants and hydroelectric power plants –  as well as the main substations operated by Ukrenergo.
  • On 23 March, it was reported that a total of 275,000 consumers remain without power in Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast, while 440,000 consumers have had their electricity supply restored.
  • On 24 March, Kharkiv introduced scheduled electricity restrictions for about 200,000 consumers.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv
Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Russian Orthodox Church proposes ultranationalist ideology to Kremlin – ISW

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

All News
Kharkiv
Russian forces attack Kharkiv, hitting industrial zone
Kharkiv: one third of houses with electricity, half with heating
Kharkiv: Russians strike again as firefighters extinguish fire, injuring emergency worker and police officer – photo
RECENT NEWS
16:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia's progress in recent weeks and its ability to absorb losses
15:58
Boy, 12, sustains concussion due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
15:50
German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe
15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
13:59
Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match
13:51
Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine
13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
13:07
The best job in the world – and the toughest. Inside the basement held by infantrymen defending Chasiv Yar
12:53
updatedRussia fires missile on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: