Scheduled power restrictions introduced in Kharkiv for 200,000 consumers

The city of Kharkiv has been facing extreme difficulties with the power supply, as it is impossible to supply power to all consumers simultaneously. Therefore, scheduled power restrictions have been introduced.

Source: press service of Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Details: Extensive damage done to the energy infrastructure makes it impossible to supply electricity to all customers simultaneously.

Ekonomichna Pravda reported on 23 February that Kharkiv's generating infrastructure had been severely damaged, which significantly hampered the repair efforts.

However, the city has managed to restore power supply to critical infrastructure.

In order to provide access to electricity for all residents, the city introduced scheduled electricity restrictions for about 200,000 consumers.

Background: The damage to the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) has caused the loss of 20% of the regulatory capacity of Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine’s largest hydropower generating company. Damage assessments are underway.

