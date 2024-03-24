Russian and Ukrainian forces clash 52 times over day, Russia launches 32 missile strikes – General Staff report

Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 17 Russian assaults on the Novopavlivka front, 8 on the Avdiivka front, and 5 each on the Lyman and Bakhmut fronts on Sunday, 24 March.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 24 March

Details: Over the course of the day, Ukraine’s Defence Forces clashed with Russian troops 52 times. Russian forces carried out 32 missile strikes and 47 airstrikes. They also deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) 48 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements.

Advertisement:

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Peremoha and Popivka (Sumy Oblast). Over 15 Ukrainian civilian settlements came under Russian mortar and artillery fire, including Bleshnia (Chernihiv Oblast); Sorokyne, Bachivsk, Starykove, Volfyne and Popivka (Sumy Oblast); and Veterynarne, Borysivka, Ambarne and Strilecha (Kharkiv Oblast).

Russian forces did not undertake assault operations on the Kupiansk front, but they deployed mortars and artillery to attack more than 10 settlements, including Synkivka, Ivanivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast).

Ukrainian forces repelled 5 Russian assaults in the vicinity of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) on the Lyman front, where aircraft-supported Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences. Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of the Serebrianka forest (Luhansk Oblast) and Ozerne (Donetsk Oblast). Russian forces also deployed mortars and artillery to attack more than 10 civilian settlements, including Makiivka and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny, Serebrianka and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled 5 Russian assaults near Klishchiivka, Bohdanivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast). Russian forces carried out an airstrike in the vicinity of Zalizne (Donetsk Oblast). Around 10 civilian settlements, including Bohdanivka, Vasiukivka and Chasiv Yar (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

Ukrainian forces also repelled 8 Russian assaults near Berdychi and to the east of Umanske and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast) on the Avdiivka front, where the Russians carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Ocheretyne and Novokalynove (Donetsk Oblast). Russian forces also deployed artillery and mortars to attack around 20 civilian settlements, including Oleksandropil, Keramik, Novobakhmutivka and Semenivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s defence forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where aircraft-supported Russian forces made 17 attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences. Around 10 civilian settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Vuhledar (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

On the Orikhiv front, aircraft-supported Russian forces assaulted Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) 2 times. Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Makarivka and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Malynivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). Around 10 civilian settlements, including Poltavka, Rivnopil, Charivne, Orikhiv and Piatykhatky (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

Russian forces did not undertake assault operations on the Kherson front, but shelled Kozatske and Poniativka (Kherson Oblast).

Over the course of 24 March, Ukrainian aircraft carried out airstrikes on 8 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment.

Units of Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 2 Russian air defence systems, 3 artillery systems and a radar.

Support UP or become our patron!