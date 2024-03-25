All Sections
Kharkiv to end heating season ahead of schedule due to power shortages

Monday, 25 March 2024, 14:45
Kharkiv to end heating season ahead of schedule due to power shortages
The heating season in the city of Kharkiv is ending ahead of schedule due to power shortages. The heat supply will be cut off effective tomorrow.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Details: Last Friday, Russian forces destroyed Kharkiv’s main energy facilities, which powered the city.

"Therefore, the only possible measure to reduce the load on the power system is to end the heating season prematurely. Only such a measure will allow us to supply power to the maximum number of consumers and ensure that hot water is available in Kharkiv's homes," he said.

The heat supply will be cut off starting tomorrow. The temperature outdoors is favourable, Terekhov added.

Background:

  • Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of Ukraine’s national energy company Ukrenergo, said that the Russian missile attack on the morning of 22 March targeted different parts of Ukraine, thermal power plants and hydroelectric power plants, as well as main substations operated by Ukrenergo.
  • As of 23 March, 275,000 consumers in Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast still had no power, while a total of 440,000 consumers had their electricity supply restored.
  • On 24 March, Kharkiv introduced scheduled power restrictions for 200,000 customers.

Advertisement: