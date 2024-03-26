All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian government warns EU: additional import restrictions could prolong war

Khrystyna Bondarieva Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 15:09
Ukrainian government warns EU: additional import restrictions could prolong war
Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi. Photo: Wikipedia

Ukrainian government officials stress that the push from certain EU nations to broaden restrictions on Ukrainian food imports, notably Poland and France, poses a risk of prolonging Russia's aggression.

Source: Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi in an interview with Financial Times, as reported by European Pravda

The minister noted that additional restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural imports, which are the subject of heated discussions within the EU and aimed at appeasing European farmers, will hit Ukraine's incomes and "increase the chances that the war will drag on".

Advertisement:

Solskyi said that Kyiv is not to blame for the lower grain prices due to high yields in the US and Latin America. "Eighty per cent of the problems that are usually connected to Ukrainian exports do not exist. They are imaginary," the minister pointed out.

He emphasised that increasing protectionism and subsidies are not the solution European farmers need, as they have to become more efficient to compete in global markets.

"With the help of subsidies alone, we will not be able to compete effectively. Competition is always more important for development than subsidies," said Solskyi.

He added that the overall agricultural policy of the EU should be geared towards innovation, and small farms should be encouraged to form cooperatives to scale up. Solskyi is participating in a meeting of EU agriculture ministers on Tuesday, where they are expected to approve proposals that significantly relax environmental rules for EU farmers.

On Wednesday, envoys from the 27 EU countries will gather to finalise a deal with Ukraine on extending liberalised trade terms.

Background:

  • On 25 March, EU envoys discussed the renewal and extension of the agreement but did not approve it. According to reports from the media, the Belgian presidency postponed the approval of the agreement until Wednesday as many countries have not yet decided on their positions.
  • On 13 March, the ambassadors were unable to approve the updated agreement because Poland and France considered the text of the agreement reached with the European Parliament insufficient.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EU
Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Russian Orthodox Church proposes ultranationalist ideology to Kremlin – ISW

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

All News
EU
EU leaders are increasingly in favour of Russia's defeat in Ukraine – Lithuanian President
EU does not rule out possibility of anti-terrorist cooperation with Moscow
EU ambassadors will not approve agreement on liberalising trade with Ukraine today
RECENT NEWS
16:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia's progress in recent weeks and its ability to absorb losses
15:58
Boy, 12, sustains concussion due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
15:50
German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe
15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
13:59
Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match
13:51
Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine
13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
13:07
The best job in the world – and the toughest. Inside the basement held by infantrymen defending Chasiv Yar
12:53
updatedRussia fires missile on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: