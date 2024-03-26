Ukrainian government warns EU: additional import restrictions could prolong war

Ukrainian government officials stress that the push from certain EU nations to broaden restrictions on Ukrainian food imports, notably Poland and France, poses a risk of prolonging Russia's aggression.

Source: Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi in an interview with Financial Times, as reported by European Pravda

The minister noted that additional restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural imports, which are the subject of heated discussions within the EU and aimed at appeasing European farmers, will hit Ukraine's incomes and "increase the chances that the war will drag on".

Solskyi said that Kyiv is not to blame for the lower grain prices due to high yields in the US and Latin America. "Eighty per cent of the problems that are usually connected to Ukrainian exports do not exist. They are imaginary," the minister pointed out.

He emphasised that increasing protectionism and subsidies are not the solution European farmers need, as they have to become more efficient to compete in global markets.

"With the help of subsidies alone, we will not be able to compete effectively. Competition is always more important for development than subsidies," said Solskyi.

He added that the overall agricultural policy of the EU should be geared towards innovation, and small farms should be encouraged to form cooperatives to scale up. Solskyi is participating in a meeting of EU agriculture ministers on Tuesday, where they are expected to approve proposals that significantly relax environmental rules for EU farmers.

On Wednesday, envoys from the 27 EU countries will gather to finalise a deal with Ukraine on extending liberalised trade terms.

Background:

On 25 March, EU envoys discussed the renewal and extension of the agreement but did not approve it. According to reports from the media, the Belgian presidency postponed the approval of the agreement until Wednesday as many countries have not yet decided on their positions.

On 13 March, the ambassadors were unable to approve the updated agreement because Poland and France considered the text of the agreement reached with the European Parliament insufficient.

