Ukraine's PM commissions to begin construction of new water pipeline to Mykolaiv

Ukraine's Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal, has commissioned the immediate start of the design and construction of a water pipeline to provide drinking water to Mykolaiv.

Source: Shmyhal on Telegram, reporting the results of a meeting with the participation of relevant ministers and the leadership of Mykolaiv

Quote: "Water supply was disrupted in Mykolaiv as a result of constant Russian attacks at the start of the full-scale invasion, as well as Russia's blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. To address it, the government has already allocated more than UAH 1.3 billion (approx. US$33 million) in total. Technical water is being supplied," the prime minister wrote.

Advertisement:

Shmyhal stated that a comprehensive solution is being developed to provide people with access to drinking water, including the construction of a new water pipeline.

"The task at hand is to prepare the relevant project in a short period of time. Today, during the meeting, we discussed the proposals and identified potential funding sources.

As a result of the meeting, I instructed [the local officials - ed.] to ensure Mykolaiv’s uninterrupted supply of technical water this year, as well as to immediately begin the design and construction of a new water pipeline to provide drinking water to the city," Shmyhal summarised.

Before Russia's full-scale invasion, Mykolaiv was supplied with water from the Dnipro River. The problem with the city's water supply arose as a result of constant attacks by the Russian Federation at the start of a full-scale invasion, as well as Russia's blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

"Now, the city pumps water from nearby rivers. Because of its proximity to the Black Sea, this water contains more salt. Fresh water should be collected on the street from wells or desalination stations," writes liga.net.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov stated that they intend to resume drinking water supplies in Mykolaiv by the end of this year.

Background:

The Cabinet of Ministers approved an additional UAH 5.149 billion (approx. US$131 million) for the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development to build main water pipelines following the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric station.

According to February reports, the main water pipeline in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, which is expected to provide water supply to cities affected by the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP, is already nearing completion.

In fact, immediately after the Russians blew up the Kakhovka HPP, work on the main water pipelines began.

The construction of the main water pipelines for the regions affected by the Kakhovka HPP explosion will cost at least UAH 13.5 billion (approx. US$343.6 million).

Support UP or become our patron!