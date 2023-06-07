All Sections
Ukrainian State Restoration Agency will build water pipes in cities and villages affected by blowing up of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 11:44

The State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development will be responsible for constructing water pipelines for cities and villages affected by the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Source: press service of the state agency on Facebook.

The agency plans to build 3 links of the water supply system, which will be able to pass about 300,000 cubic metres of water per day, possibly increasing the water supply volume.

The total length of the new water pipeline will be 87 kilometres.

"Our first step is to coordinate the route of its passage, considering the development of settlements and existing communication capabilities. Next, we will start producing project documentation. After geological and geodetic work, we will have a clearer picture and will be able to determine exactly how long it will take to complete such a large-scale project," commented Mustafa Naiiem, head of the agency.

The ministry reminded that due to the fall in the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir, a significant part of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblast will remain without water supply. 

But the newly built infrastructure will provide high-quality drinking water to Nikopol, Marhanets, Kryvyi Rih, Tomakivka, Marianske and Pokrov residents.

The construction of water pipelines is one of the components of the state's strategy to provide drinking water to affected cities and villages.

Background: The government will allocate UAH 1.5 billion to construct new main water pipelines to provide water to Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

