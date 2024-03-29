All Sections
Ukrainian state power company introduces emergency outages in three more oblasts

Economichna PravdaFriday, 29 March 2024, 20:32
Ukrainian state power company introduces emergency outages in three more oblasts
High voltage line pylons. Stock photo: Getty Images

The dispatch centre of the Ukrainian state owned power company Ukrenergo has been forced to introduce a schedule of emergency power outages during the evening of peak power consumption in Sumy, Poltava and Donetsk oblasts.

Source: press service of Ukrenergo

Details: Emergency power outages have been introduced in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kirovohrad oblasts.

Quote: "The main reason is the lack of a sufficient amount of generating capabilities in the system to cover the consumption in some oblasts of the country as a result of the Russian nighttime attack on Ukrainian power stations.

The power supply in Kharkiv Oblast and in the city of Kryvyi Rih is still limited."

The other oblasts were also urged to consume power sparingly.

Background: The Ukrenergo dispatch centre introduced emergency power outages in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kirovohrad oblasts due to the lack of generating capacities in the system.

