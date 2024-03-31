Russian missiles fly towards Kyiv, then change their direction
Sunday, 31 March 2024, 04:08
The Ukrainian Air Force has reported that missiles were fired at Kyiv during an air-raid in Ukraine on the morning of 31 March.
Source: Ukraine’s Air Force
Quote: "Missiles flying towards Kyiv!"
Details: The Russian missiles later changed direction to head for the eastern oblasts.
Background:
At dawn on 31 March, the Air Force reported a threat of missile launches by Russian Tu-95MS, and an air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine.
