Russian missiles fly towards Kyiv, then change their direction

The Ukrainian Air Force has reported that missiles were fired at Kyiv during an air-raid in Ukraine on the morning of 31 March.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote: "Missiles flying towards Kyiv!"

Details: The Russian missiles later changed direction to head for the eastern oblasts.

Background:

At dawn on 31 March, the Air Force reported a threat of missile launches by Russian Tu-95MS, and an air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine.

