Russians launch Shaheds from Black Sea

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 26 March 2024, 02:24
Alerts.in.ua map

The Russians launched a group of Shaheds from the Black Sea on the night of 25-26 March. The air-raid warning was in effect for more than an hour.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Quote: "A group of Shaheds from the Black Sea are flying towards Mykolaiv Oblast!"

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson Oblasts.

Updated: At 02:25, it was reported that Shaheds were flying towards Mykolaiv from the south.

UAVs were also moving along the coast of Mykolaiv Oblast towards Odesa Oblast.

The all-clear was given at 03:48.

