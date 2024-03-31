Finnish foreign minister admits possibility of sending foreign troops to Ukraine

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen has not ruled out the possibility of sending foreign troops to Ukraine in the future, though she said there is no need for this at the moment.

Source: Valtonen in an interview with the Financial Times, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Valtonen believes that French President Emmanuel Macron did the right thing when he made Russia wonder what the limits of Western support for Ukraine might be.

"Now’s not the time to send boots on the ground, and we are not even willing to discuss it at this stage. But for the long term, of course we shouldn’t be ruling anything out," the minister stressed.

Background: In March, Macron stated that a possible deployment of Western troops to Ukraine "cannot be ruled out". He later added that his controversial words had been carefully thought through.

Later, commenting on the idea he raised, Macron stressed that if such a scenario were to be implemented, French forces would not go on the offensive against Russia.

