UAV attacks plant in Russia's Kursk Oblast for second time this morning

A drone has struck a mining and processing plant (MPP) in Russia's Kursk Oblast for the second time on the morning of 6 March. An Ukrainska Pravda source in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has stated it was an operation by Ukrainian intelligence.

Source: Telegram channel 112; Roman Starovoit, the governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast; Ukrainska Pravda, citing its source in DIU

Details: Russian Telegram channel 112 reported at around 10:10 that a UAV had just struck the Mikhailovsky Varichev MPP in the city of Zheleznogorsk once again.

Advertisement:

The governor of the oblast confirmed this information, claiming that there were no casualties.

Updated: Ukrainska Pravda’s source in DIU stated that the attack on the Mikhailovsky MPP in Russia's Kursk Oblast was a special operation by DIU.

Quote: "Measures are underway to take out the facilities involved in supplying the aggressor state's occupying forces."

For reference: Varichev MPP is one of the largest iron ore mining and processing firms in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Background:

The plant suffered the first attack, which set fire to a fuel tank, on the morning of 6 March.

Support UP or become our patron!