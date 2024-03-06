All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UAV attacks plant in Russia's Kursk Oblast for second time this morning

Tetiana Lozovenko, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 6 March 2024, 10:45
UAV attacks plant in Russia's Kursk Oblast for second time this morning
Screenshot from video by anonymous Telegram channels

A drone has struck a mining and processing plant (MPP) in Russia's Kursk Oblast for the second time on the morning of 6 March. An Ukrainska Pravda source in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has stated it was an operation by Ukrainian intelligence.

Source: Telegram channel 112; Roman Starovoit, the governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast; Ukrainska Pravda, citing its source in DIU

Details: Russian Telegram channel 112 reported at around 10:10 that a UAV had just struck the Mikhailovsky Varichev MPP in the city of Zheleznogorsk once again.

Advertisement:

The governor of the oblast confirmed this information, claiming that there were no casualties.

Updated: Ukrainska Pravda’s source in DIU stated that the attack on the Mikhailovsky MPP in Russia's Kursk Oblast was a special operation by DIU.

Quote: "Measures are underway to take out the facilities involved in supplying the aggressor state's occupying forces."

For reference: Varichev MPP is one of the largest iron ore mining and processing firms in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Background:

  • The plant suffered the first attack, which set fire to a fuel tank, on the morning of 6 March.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiadrones
Advertisement:

Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video

Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk

Putin says he is ready for nuclear war against West

Putin reacts to raid in Russia's border area by Ukraine's volunteer soldiers from Russia, claiming they are foreign mercenaries

Putin again claims to be ready for peace talks but only with guarantees for Moscow

Peace plans will not work without Russia – Erdoğan

All News
Russia
Russian agent, who leaked info while serving in Ukrainian Armed Forces, detained in Vinnytsia Oblast by Security Service
Energy Ministry rules out extension of Russian gas transit agreement
Explosion occurs at district heating and power plant in Tuva, Russia: city left without heat, one killed – photo
RECENT NEWS
14:57
EXPLAINERWhat's going on with American aid to Ukraine and chances to unlock it
14:41
Strike on apartment block in Sumy: Body recovered from rubble – video
14:34
Real Kalibr missiles vs HIMARS decoys. How fake weapons are used at the front
14:22
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
13:57
Russia continues offensive actions on eastern front, Ukraine's military chief says – photo
13:57
Coalition partners urge Scholz to change his mind on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
13:30
Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video
13:19
Poland joins Czech initiative in procuring shells for Ukraine
13:19
Putin threatens to deploy weapon systems on Finnish border because of its NATO membership again
13:17
Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk
All News
Advertisement: