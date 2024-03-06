All Sections
Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 6 March 2024, 20:01
Ukraine's Defence Forces deny Russian strike on Odesa was instigated by Zelenskyy's visit
Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre for Defence Forces of Ukraine's South. Photo: Social media

Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre for Defence Forces of Ukraine's South, has denied that the 6 March strike on Odesa was related to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre for Defence Forces of Ukraine's South, on the air of Donbas Realii (Donbass Realities)

Quote: "What is happening is that Russia is a terrorist, and it is clear that it will continue to attack port infrastructure. Thus, a missile strike was launched on Odesa, presumably using ballistic weapons, and one of the port infrastructure buildings was hit. However, this has nothing to do with a specific visit. This is due to the enemy's methodical terror campaign."

Details: Humeniuk also recalled that Russia attacked Odesa's infrastructure before, during, and after the grain deal.

Background: 

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he saw the Russian attack on Odesa on the morning of 6 March, as he was in the city with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the time. He is also aware of the casualties of the attack. 
  • At 10:41, an air-raid warning was issued in Odesa Oblast, followed by the sound of a powerful explosion. At 10:45, Ukraine's Air Force reported a threat of ballistic weapons in areas where the air-raid warning had been issued.
  • The Russian strike on Odesa's port infrastructure on 6 March is known to have killed five people.

