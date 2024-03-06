All Sections
Zelenskyy says there are casualties in Russian strike on Odesa, where he met with Greek PM

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 6 March 2024, 17:02
Zelenskyy says there are casualties in Russian strike on Odesa, where he met with Greek PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he saw the Russian attack on Odesa on the morning of 6 March, as he was in the city with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the time. He is also aware of the casualties of the attack.

Source: Zelenskyy during a visit to Odesa, reported by Suspilne

Quote: "We saw this attack today. You can see who we are dealing with, they don't care where they hit. I know that there were casualties today, I don't know all the details yet, but I know that there are people who were killed and wounded."

Details: Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine needs more air defence systems.

At the time of the attack, Zelenskyy was visiting the port of Odesa with the Greek Prime Minister. Mitsotakis said that the explosions occurred close to them.

Quote from Mitsotakis: "President Zelenskyy and his team showed us and explained the importance of the port and what is being done to restore and strengthen the Ukrainian sea route, and how it was damaged during the attacks. At the very end, we heard the air-raid warning and explosions that occurred very close to us. We didn't have time to get to a protected place, and it was a very impressive experience."

More details: The air-raid warning in Odesa Oblast was issued at 10:41, followed by a loud explosion. At 10:45, the Air Force reported that there was a threat of ballistic missile use in the oblasts where the air-raid warning was issued. 

Background: Earlier, Greek outlet Protothema reported that the Russians had launched a missile attack on Odesa when Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was visiting the city. The outlet stated that Russian forces targeted the convoy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Subjects: Zelenskyymissile strikewar
