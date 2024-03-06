Russian strike on Odesa kills 5 people

The aftermath of a Russian drone attack on Odesa on 2 March. Stock photo: Prosecutor's Office

Five people have been killed as a result of a Russian strike on Odesa's port infrastructure on 6 March.

Source: 3rd Rank Captain Dmytro Pletenchuk, Spokesman for Ukraine’s Navy, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "On 6 March, the enemy targeted the port infrastructure of the city. Five people have been killed. Investigations are underway, and all of the circumstances surrounding another war crime committed by the Russian Federation are being established."

Previously: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he saw the Russian attack on Odesa on the morning of 6 March, as he was in the city with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the time. He is also aware of the casualties of the attack.

The air-raid warning in Odesa Oblast was announced at 10:4, followed by a powerful explosion. At 10:45, the Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missile use in the areas where an air-raid siren sounded.

