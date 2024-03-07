Military volunteers from over 50 countries serve in International Legion of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence – video

The International Legion of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has released a statement on 7 March, the anniversary of its establishment, urging volunteers to join its ranks.

Source: DIU's press service

Details: The Legion reportedly brought together military volunteers from over 50 countries who, in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion, came to the aid of Ukrainians and fought against occupying Russian forces.

The ranks of the DIU unit include experienced fighters, veterans of special operations forces and other military units from the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Denmark, and other European countries, and Asia, Africa, and South America."

DIU stressed that the soldiers of the Legion have served in all pitched battles of the war and continue to fight bravely against the Russians. This unit was involved in the defence of Kyiv, as well as battles in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts.

Quote: "Congratulations to our brothers-in-arms on their anniversary. We are consolidating our military brotherhood and continuing the battle for the victory of good over evil."

