Russia will continue to foment new conflicts if it is not stopped – Lithuanian Foreign Minister

European PravdaThursday, 7 March 2024, 13:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis. Stock photo: Getty Images

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis is convinced that Russia will continue to "intensify instability" in the world if it is not stopped now.

Source: Landsbergis at a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Bucharest

Details: Landsbergis stressed that a hesitant response only gives Russia more courage.

"Without deterrence, the Kremlin will continue to expand the zone of instability and foment new conflicts. This war must be won, and won decisively," he said.

Landsbergis added that the war unleashed by Russia has become a challenge to the international order.

He also said that Ukraine should be guaranteed long-term defence support.

Background:

Subjects: Lithuaniawar
