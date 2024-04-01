Ukrainian forces post video of Russian convoy of military vehicles being destroyed

Soldiers of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade have destroyed four Russian tanks and two infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) on the firing line. Ukraine's Air Assault Forces have posted a video of their combat activity.

Source: Public Relations Service of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade of Ukraine's Air Assault Forces

Quote: "Soldiers of Sicheslav Brigade destroyed a convoy of enemy vehicles. Four Russian tanks and two IFVs have turned into scrap metal thanks to the airborne forces' skilful performance."

Advertisement:

Десантники знищили колону ворожої техніки



Відео: 25 окрема повітрянодесантна Січеславська бригада pic.twitter.com/W75XZbkQec — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) April 1, 2024

Support UP or become our patron!