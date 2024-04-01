All Sections
Ukrainian forces post video of Russian convoy of military vehicles being destroyed

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 1 April 2024, 15:13
Soldiers of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade destroying Russian armoured vehicles. Photo: Screenshot

Soldiers of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade have destroyed four Russian tanks and two infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) on the firing line. Ukraine's Air Assault Forces have posted a video of their combat activity.

Source: Public Relations Service of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade of Ukraine's Air Assault Forces

Quote: "Soldiers of Sicheslav Brigade destroyed a convoy of enemy vehicles. Four Russian tanks and two IFVs have turned into scrap metal thanks to the airborne forces' skilful performance."

