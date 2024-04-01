Missile attacks reported in Russian Belgorod, civilians wounded – photo, video
On the evening of 1 April, the authorities of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast reported that air defence was operational in Belgorod and the surrounding region. The attack damaged civilian infrastructure and injured several people.
Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Belgorod Oblast on Telegram; Russian Ministry of Defence; local Telegram channels
Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that the attack was carried out from a RM-70 Vampire multiple-launch missile system. The air defence allegedly shot down 17 missiles.
У російському Бєлгороді повідомили про обстріл та поранених.— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 1, 2024
Відео з місцевого пабліка pic.twitter.com/kOYId69yLr
According to preliminary information from Gladkov, nine people have been injured.
In Belgorod, 13 apartments from 8 apartment buildings and 3 private houses had their windows damaged.
A school has also suffered damage. Two houses in the village of Dubovo and the village of Tavrovo were damaged as well.
