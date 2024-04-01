All Sections
Missile attacks reported in Russian Belgorod, civilians wounded – photo, video

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 1 April 2024, 19:05
The aftermath of attacks on Belgorod on 1 April. Photo: local Telegram channels

On the evening of 1 April, the authorities of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast reported that air defence was operational in Belgorod and the surrounding region. The attack damaged civilian infrastructure and injured several people.

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Belgorod Oblast on Telegram; Russian Ministry of Defence; local Telegram channels

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that the attack was carried out from a RM-70 Vampire multiple-launch missile system. The air defence allegedly shot down 17 missiles.

According to preliminary information from Gladkov, nine people have been injured.

 

The aftermath of attacks on Belgorod on 1 April.

 Photo: local Telegram channels

 

The aftermath of attacks on Belgorod on 1 April.

 Photo: local Telegram channels

In Belgorod, 13 apartments from 8 apartment buildings and 3 private houses had their windows damaged.

 
The aftermath of attacks on Belgorod on 1 April.
Photo: local Telegram channels
 
The aftermath of attacks on Belgorod on 1 April.
Photo: local Telegram channels

A school has also suffered damage. Two houses in the village of Dubovo and the village of Tavrovo were damaged as well.

