Zelenskyy holds special meeting on prospects for cooperation with NATO in 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has gathered key international relations and defence officials to discuss cooperation goals with NATO this year.

Zelenskyy noted that the special meeting concerned the "compatibility and prospects for this year" in relations with NATO. The meeting was attended by officials responsible for international relations, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and the international team of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

"This year raises several fundamental questions about the relations between Ukraine and NATO. In particular, this applies to the summit in Washington and many other aspects of cooperation. Only with Ukraine in the Alliance can we count on real security in Europe," the President said.

Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, noted that Ukraine has "no illusions" in expectations from the NATO summit in Washington. Still, Kyiv will call on its allies to make a legally binding decision to invite Ukraine to membership.

Stefanishyna also hinted that Kyiv does not discuss hypothetical options for "hybrid" accession of Ukraine in NATO and that so far, the allies, in general, are not ready to discuss the issue of any guarantees for Ukraine on the Alliance's platform.

At the same time, the ambassadors of the Baltic states to the UK urged the Alliance to give Ukraine a clear prospect of NATO membership in a joint article where they called on NATO to be more decisive in responding to the challenges posed by Russia.

