Baltic states' ambassadors to UK urge NATO to prepare to confront Russia more decisively

The ambassadors of the Baltic states to the United Kingdom have published a joint article calling on the North Atlantic Alliance to be more decisive in responding to the challenges posed by Russia and calling for a clear prospect of NATO membership for Ukraine.

Source: an article published this weekend in The Telegraph and co-authored by Estonian Ambassador Viljar Lubi, Latvian Ambassador Ivita Burmistre and Lithuanian Chargé d'Affaires Lina Zigmantaitė, European Pravda reports

Details: The ambassadors say that the 20th anniversary of their countries' accession to NATO finds Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia in a paradoxical situation: on the one hand, they have never in their history had stronger security guarantees, but on the other, they have never felt as threatened as they do now, against the backdrop of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

The ambassadors recall the contributions that the three countries have made over the past 20 years to strengthening their own defence capabilities and enhancing the security of the Alliance, including investing over 2% of their countries’ GDP in defence and giving the most military assistance to Ukraine relative to the size of their economies.

"Nato has grown stronger, but so have the ambitions of our adversaries. Russia is the greatest threat to Euro-Atlantic security and must therefore not be allowed to win the war in Ukraine," they note.

The ambassadors say they would like to see Ukraine join NATO as soon as possible, not only for Ukraine's sake, but also because it would be in the Alliance's interests. "As a battle-hardened ally, Ukraine will be a heavyweight contributor to our security. A clear path for Ukrainian membership must be a priority for the alliance’s 75th anniversary Summit in Washington this summer," they say.

The ambassadors have also called for a proper assessment of the risks in the event of a Russian attack on their countries.

Quote: "We agree with intelligence assessments that a sharp strategic challenge to our defence and deterrence could come in as little as three years or even less. We on the east side of the Baltic Sea have few natural frontiers, and nowhere to retreat to," they note, adding that hybrid attacks of various kinds also pose a threat.

"We – and our allies – need therefore to be ready to respond quickly, convincingly and effectively to all kinds of threats. For this reason, we need even speedier decision-making in Nato and other formats. We also need all Nato members to invest in the forces and equipment to make the alliance’s new defence plans a reality," they say.

"Russia’s containment policy is not an option – it is a necessity. It is a time for the alliance to be pro-active in creating strategic dilemmas for Russia. We in the frontline states are raising our game, ready to fight to defend every inch and every soul. Nato must do the same. Nato needs strong leadership, and we need the United Kingdom to be strong in this as well," they conclude.

Background:

Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee, has said there are no signs that Russia plans to attack any of the Alliance countries.

Bauer has also expressed the opinion that NATO member states are prepared for a potential direct clash with Russia.

Polish President Andrzej Duda has admitted that Russia could build up the military capability to attack NATO as early as 2026-27.

