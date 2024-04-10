Lithuanian defence minister promises aid for Ukraine will increase

Following his first visit to Kyiv as defence minister and meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Laurynas Kasčiūnas, the newly appointed Minister of National Defence of Lithuania, has stated that aid for Ukraine will increase.

Source: Kasčiūnas in an interview for BNS on 10 April, cited by European Pravda

Details: Kasčiūnas described the talks with Zelenskyy as "good and constructive".

Quote: "We will continue working. I presented our whole aid package, and I’d say it is larger than planned, and it will be even larger – we will seek every way and opportunity to increase it further."

Kasčiūnas noted that he had also briefed Zelenskyy on Lithuania’s plans to provide attack UAVs and regarding the demining coalition.

He stated that under its three-year €200 million support plan for Ukraine, Lithuania has allocated €84 million – €20 million more than planned.

"I also presented the idea of a drone programme in which we would set up our own industry, but we need to decide on the legal basis first. Then we will supply Ukraine with drones that will then be tested in the combat zone," Kasčiūnas stated.

Background: Kasčiūnas was appointed as the new Lithuanian Defence Minister on 25 March.

