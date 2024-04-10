All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Lithuanian defence minister promises aid for Ukraine will increase

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 10 April 2024, 18:36
Lithuanian defence minister promises aid for Ukraine will increase
Lithuanian defence minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas. Photo: Wikipedia

Following his first visit to Kyiv as defence minister and meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Laurynas Kasčiūnas, the newly appointed Minister of National Defence of Lithuania, has stated that aid for Ukraine will increase.

Source: Kasčiūnas in an interview for BNS on 10 April, cited by European Pravda

Details: Kasčiūnas described the talks with Zelenskyy as "good and constructive".

Advertisement:

Quote: "We will continue working. I presented our whole aid package, and I’d say it is larger than planned, and it will be even larger – we will seek every way and opportunity to increase it further."

Kasčiūnas noted that he had also briefed Zelenskyy on Lithuania’s plans to provide attack UAVs and regarding the demining coalition.

He stated that under its three-year €200 million support plan for Ukraine, Lithuania has allocated €84 million – €20 million more than planned.

"I also presented the idea of a drone programme in which we would set up our own industry, but we need to decide on the legal basis first. Then we will supply Ukraine with drones that will then be tested in the combat zone," Kasčiūnas stated.

Background: Kasčiūnas was appointed as the new Lithuanian Defence Minister on 25 March.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: