All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

New Lithuanian defence minister arrives in Ukraine, meets with Zelenskyy

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 10 April 2024, 15:54
New Lithuanian defence minister arrives in Ukraine, meets with Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Minister of National Defence of Lithuania, Laurynas Kasčiūnas. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The newly appointed Minister of National Defence of Lithuania, Laurynas Kasčiūnas, arrived in Kyiv, where he held a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as part of his first overseas visit in this position.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Office of the President of Ukraine

During the meeting, Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of Lithuania's continued leadership in the international coalition for mine action and further development of cooperation in the defence industry.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Thank you for your support, for everything you've been doing since the beginning of the full-scale war. I know our teams are working on a document regarding security guarantees. We expect it to lay a new foundation for strengthening the defence of our states," emphasised the president.

Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukrainians are particularly grateful for Lithuania's financial contribution to the implementation of the Czech initiative regarding the purchase of artillery ammunition and for allocating funds for a batch of drones.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed further comprehensive support from Lithuania, particularly regarding the training of Ukrainian servicemen and the implementation of rehabilitation programs for wounded defenders.

Background:

  • Kasčiūnas was appointed the new Minister of Defence of Lithuania on 25 March.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: