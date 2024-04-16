Ukraine's Defence Ministry audits uncover violations exceeding US$251.3 million

Violations totaling over 10 billion hryvnias (approximately US$251.3 million) have been revealed following the results of an internal audit conducted by Ukraine's Defence Ministry.

Source: Yurii Dzhyhyr, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister, in an interview with Ukrinform

Quote: "Violations, ineffective management decisions and asset management risks totaling over 10 billion hryvnias were revealed during the audit investigations. In other words, the internal audit identified certain potential negative consequences that require immediate action. The audit work is aimed at preventing violations."

Details: He said some compensation of funds and the elimination of the vast majority of these violations were organised during the internal audits.

"Thanks to the implementation of the audit recommendations, an economic effect totaling over 1.5 billion hryvnias (US$37.8 million) was achieved," Dzhyhyr reported.

He also mentioned that all units of the Defence Ministry are subject to audits.

"The process is not fast. The Defence Ministry is a huge mechanism with a significant number of structural units. However, once every few years, at least high-risk areas should come under audit scrutiny so that conclusions and appropriate responses can be made. Risky areas are identified, too," he emphasised.

The risky areas include inefficient use of defence lands, calculation and payment of additional rewards for direct participation of military personnel in combat operations, humanitarian assistance and defence procurement.

Background: The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has 211 billion hryvnias (US$5.3 billion) in open advances for the purchase of weapons, military equipment and other goods for the army.

