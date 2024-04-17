Ukrainian startup producing Himera military radios enters global market and gets supplier in the US

The Ukrainian manufacturer of Himera military-use radios has entered the global market and obtained a supplier in the United States.

Source: a message on the Himera Radios Facebook page.

Quote: "Our partner is the American defence technology company Reticulate Micro, which provides reliable and resilient communications in any environment," the post says.

Advertisement:

The companies have entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Reticulate, which will become the supplier of Himera's battle-proven tactical communications systems in the United States and for key global government customers.

Background:

In March, Himera Radios, which develops radios resistant to Russian EWs, announced that it had raised US$525,000 in investment.

Support UP or become our patron!