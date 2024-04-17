Ukrainian startup producing Himera military radios enters global market and gets supplier in the US
The Ukrainian manufacturer of Himera military-use radios has entered the global market and obtained a supplier in the United States.
Source: a message on the Himera Radios Facebook page.
Quote: "Our partner is the American defence technology company Reticulate Micro, which provides reliable and resilient communications in any environment," the post says.
The companies have entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Reticulate, which will become the supplier of Himera's battle-proven tactical communications systems in the United States and for key global government customers.
Background:
In March, Himera Radios, which develops radios resistant to Russian EWs, announced that it had raised US$525,000 in investment.
Support UP or become our patron!