Secretary General urges NATO members to send weapons to Ukraine instead of spending 2% of GDP on defence

Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 16:51
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says the Alliance's member states should prioritise greater military assistance to Ukraine over meeting their own defence spending targets.

Source: European Pravda, citing Stoltenberg at a press conference in Brussels on 17 April after a meeting with the prime ministers of the Netherlands, Denmark and Czechia  

Details: Stoltenberg referred to a recent announcement by Denmark and the Netherlands regarding additional military assistance to Ukraine, as well as the Czech initiative to source artillery shells.

"But Ukraine needs even more. That is why if Allies face a choice between meeting NATO capability targets and providing more aid to Ukraine, my message is clear: send more to Ukraine," he said.

As an example, Stoltenberg cited Denmark, which has transferred all of its artillery systems to Ukraine but also has "clear plans in place to replenish national stocks".

Background:

  • Last week, Stoltenberg once again called on Ukraine's allies to speed up the delivery of military aid, including air defence and ammunition, which Ukraine needs immediately.
  • As is known, Stoltenberg is now actively promoting the idea of creating a mechanism for long-term support for Ukraine under the auspices of the Alliance.

