Ukraine can't wait, it needs air defence now – NATO Secretary General

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, has once again called upon Ukraine’s allies to accelerate the supply of military aid for Ukraine, specifically air defence and ammunition, which it urgently needs.

Source: European Pravda; Stoltenberg at a meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on 10 April

Details: Stoltenberg stressed that the situation in the combat zone in Ukraine is complex, and delays in military aid, mainly the supply of air defence and ammunition, will allow Russian missiles to strike more targets and "press along the frontline".

Advertisement:

"Ukraine simply cannot wait. It needs air defences, ammunition and aid. Now," he stressed.

Stoltenberg stated that the Alliance was working to facilitate reliable and predictable aid for Kyiv now and in the long term "so that Ukraine relies less on the voluntary contributions and more on NATO commitments".

"Moscow needs to understand that they cannot wait those out and, therefore, a package for Ukraine with predictable robust support is what we are working on now in NATO," Stoltenberg added.

Background:

The strengthening of Ukrainian air defence was one of the key topics on the agenda during a meeting between Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and Ukraine’s partners on the sidelines of the NATO ministers’ meeting in Brussels last week.

On 4 April, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that some NATO allies had promised to look for air defence systems for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!