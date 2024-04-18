Ukrainian goalkeeper secures Real Madrid's spot in Champions League semi-finals

Real Madrid has defeated Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final, securing a spot in the tournament's semi-final.

Source: Champion

The match began with the hosts dominating the pitch. Manchester City immediately took control of the ball and started mounting attacks near Real Madrid’s goal.

Advertisement:

However, it was the Madrid team that scored first. Vinicius Junior burst into the penalty area from the right flank and passed to Rodrygo. Ederson saved the Brazilian's first shot, but the Real player scored on the rebound.

In the second half, Manchester City began to exert immense pressure on Andrii Lunin's goal. They equalised in the 76th minute. Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne landed a powerful shot under the crossbar from a few metres away, which the Ukrainian goalkeeper couldn't handle.

The game went into extra time, where the teams couldn't determine the winner. Therefore, the fate of the last ticket to the semi-finals was to be sealed by a penalty shoot-out.

Lunin became the true hero, saving two out of five shots from Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovačić, thus bringing Real Madrid victory.

Throughout the match, the Ukrainian goalkeeper made a series of saves and seriously saved the team several times. The Sofascore statistical portal rated Andrii's game with the highest score in the match – 9.5.

Support UP or become our patron!