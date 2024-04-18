Rolling blackouts in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine receives emergency aid from neighbouring countries

Rolling blackout schedules have been introduced in Kharkiv Oblast and for industrial operations in the town of Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) and Donetsk Oblast because of grid restrictions on the transmission system operator's lines. The restrictions are still in effect at present.

Source: press service of Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Details: "Emergency electricity supplies from Romania, Poland and Slovakia were made yesterday [17 April] during the evening peak hours. The amount of assistance was less than 1% of the daily electricity consumption," the Energy Ministry noted.

Advertisement:

Emergency assistance from the transmission system operators of these countries is also being engaged as of the morning of 18 April. The forecast volume of attracted electricity supplies will amount to about 2% of the total consumption.

"We would like to remind you that engaging emergency assistance from neighbouring countries is a common tool for synchronised power systems to interact in case of an emergency need for electricity. Ukraine, like our partners, also provides emergency assistance when necessary and possible. As of this morning, no restrictions are expected for consumers (except for Kharkiv Oblast and Kryvyi Rih)," the ministry said.

However, in view of the significant damage caused to Ukraine’s power grid by Russian attacks, as well as the sharp drop in temperature and the resulting increase in the load on the power grid, it is important to consume electricity wisely.

The Energy Ministry urges consumers to reduce the use of energy-intensive appliances during peak hours (from 19:00 to 22:00).

Background: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not rule out that the Russians may attack the infrastructure of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Therefore, he has urged the Allies to supply modern air defence equipment to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!