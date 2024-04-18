Russia destroys almost all thermal power generation in Ukraine, attacks on its nuclear power plants possible – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not rule out that Russians may attack the infrastructure of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. In this regard, he asks to provide Ukraine with modern air defence systems.

Source: The head of the state said this during an online speech at a meeting of the European Council, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

Quote: "Russia has already destroyed almost all of our thermal power generation. Dams and equipment of hydroelectric power plants, as well as gas infrastructure are under terrorist attacks. Russia is not giving up on radiation blackmail and, in particular, continues to brutally play with the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. We do not rule out that the infrastructure of our other nuclear power plants and distribution networks are also under threat from Russian terror," he said.

Zelenskyy also reiterated Ukraine's need to boost its air defence capabilities.

"This can only be stopped by air defence – by specific systems such as Patriot, IRIS-T, SAMP-T, NASAMS… Systems that you (Western countries – ed.) have. They are needed in Ukraine right now – needed to stop Putin from relying on terrorist methods," the president said.

He noted that "the Russian army feels its strength in almost everything related to the armed compоnent. And it is precisely because of this strength – in artillery, in equipment, in the ability to operate in the sky – that they are putting pressure on us at the front and are gradually moving. Putin now hopes that he will succeed in his counteroffensive, and the only root of this hope is the shortage of weapons among our soldiers."

In preparation for the next heating season, the Ukrainian government will focus on the speedy construction of small-scale generation facilities for Kharkiv and other cities, with a move to the construction of large gas turbine plants in the medium term.

