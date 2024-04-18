Exports of Russian diesel fuel fall by 25% due to attacks on refineries
Analytical company Kpler claims that ten days before 13 April, Russian diesel exports averaged 0.74 million barrels per day, which is 25% less than the average daily level in 2019-2023.
Source: Bloomberg News agency
Russian diesel fuel exports have been falling for several weeks after drone attacks on the country's oil refineries, the agency writes.
Traders are closely monitoring what is happening with Russian fuel flows. As the country's oil refining rate recently fell to an 11-month low, there is a chance it will have to redirect crude oil that its plants cannot process to the export market.
Diesel fuel supplies from Russia decreased / The country's exports are below the seasonal norm
Photo: Bloomberg infographic
Although oil flows have increased at the same time, there are practical limits to increasing these supplies much more.
The latest drone attack on a Russian oil refinery occurred on 2 April, but it takes time for any disruptions at the plants to affect export flows.
Background:
- Russia managed to quickly repair some key oil refineries that were attacked by Ukrainian drones. Thus, the capacity of Russian refineries idle due to the attack decreased to about 10% from almost 14% at the end of March.
