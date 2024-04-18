US and UK impose sanctions against Iran

The United States and the United Kingdom have sanctioned 16 individuals and two companies that facilitate Shahed drone production in Iran, as well as the Khouzestan Steel Company and subsidiaries of the car manufacturer Bahman Group.

Details: The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has imposed sanctions against 16 individuals and two companies that facilitate UAV production in Iran, including engine types that power Iranian-made Shahed UAVs.

These UAVs were used during the air attack on Israel on 13 April.

OFAC has also sanctioned five companies in various jurisdictions that supply components for steel production to the Khuzestan Steel Company (KSC), one of Iran’s largest steel producers, or purchase finished steel products from KSC.

In addition, OFAC has imposed sanctions on three subsidiaries of the Iranian car manufacturer Bahman Group, which has continued to materially support the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and other organisations designated by counterterrorism authorities.

Meanwhile, the UK has imposed sanctions on several Iranian military organisations, individuals or entities involved in UAV and ballistic missile production in Iran.

The US Treasury added that the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) is also implementing new controls to restrict Iran's access to technologies, including basic commercial-grade microelectronics. These controls also apply to products manufactured outside the US using specific technology.

Janet Yellen, Secretary of the US Treasury, announced that the US intended to impose new sanctions on Iran in the coming days in response to the attack on Israel.

