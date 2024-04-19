Ukraine's Foreign Minister discusses bolstering air defence and country's recovery with his Italian counterpart

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has met with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani in Italy to discuss bolstering Ukraine's air defence, the Peace Summit, and the recovery of Ukraine.

Source: Kuleba on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba thanked Italy for its "excellent leadership" in the Group of Seven, as well as for its active and consistent support for Ukraine.

"We discussed practical steps how Italy can help strengthen Ukraine’s air defense. We are also grateful for Italy’s participation in the recovery of Ukraine and look forward to more projects in this regard," Kuleba said.

Pleased to meet with @Antonio_Tajani and thank Italy for its excellent leadership in the Group of Seven, as well as active and consistent support for Ukraine.



The ministers also talked about the inaugural Global Peace Summit and how to achieve a just peace in Ukraine through the implementation of President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula.

Background:

Kuleba is in Italy for discussions with G7 countries. One of the key issues is the transfer of air defence equipment to Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister called on the G7 countries to follow Germany's example and decide on the supply of additional air defence systems as soon as possible.

On 13 April, Germany announced the urgent supply of one Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba explained why Ukraine has no plan B.

