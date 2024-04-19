All Sections
Ukraine to receive over half a billion euros for energy and housing projects

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 19 April 2024, 14:49
Ukraine to receive over half a billion euros for energy and housing projects
Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine. Photo: Cabinet of Ministers

Ukraine will receive €560 million from the European Investment Bank (EIB) for energy, transport infrastructure and housing rebuilding projects this year.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine

A memorandum of understanding has been signed with EIB chairman Nadia Calviño.

Shmyhal stressed that there are plans to speed up work on current projects and focus on preparing for new EIB investments in critical public and private initiatives. 

Background:

  • The government of Ukraine strongly believes that it will receive the full amount of external financial support required for this year to cover the budget deficit and ensure the functioning of the economy.
  • Ukraine will need about US$42 billion in financial support this year to close the budget deficit. 

