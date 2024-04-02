Ukraine's intelligence blows up power substation in temporarily occupied Crimea

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has blown up a power substation in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol, Crimea.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: Sevastopol local news outlets reported that residents of the city heard explosions on the night of 1-2 April, after which the power went out in one of the districts of Sevastopol.

The occupation authorities did not report anything about these events.

Ukrainska Pravda’s source said that it was a DIU operation.

Quote from the source: "Our group performed a mission there. The power substation is out of service."

