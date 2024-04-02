All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian investors ready to finance broad gauge railway to ports in Poland and Lithuania for grain transit

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 2 April 2024, 13:20
Ukrainian investors ready to finance broad gauge railway to ports in Poland and Lithuania for grain transit
Mykola Solskyi, Minister of Agriculture of Ukraine. Photo: Facebook

Ukrainian investors are ready to finance building of a broad railway gauge from Ukraine to the stations in Gdańsk, Poland, and Klaipėda, Lithuania, facilitating the transportation of Ukrainian grain and providing an opportunity to earn from transit.

Source: Mykola Solskyi, Minister of Agriculture of Ukraine, in an interview with Polish media Puls Biznesu, as reported by Interfax Ukraine

Solskyi said that if a broad gauge railway is built from the border with Ukraine to Gdańsk, Ukrainian companies will guarantee corresponding transportation volumes along this route for the next 10 years.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Furthermore, Poland will be able to build processing plants for Ukrainian grain on its coastline and export the finished products, which will naturally bring in more revenue," Solskyi noted.

The minister also pointed out that the number of grain wagons in Ukraine is many times greater than in Europe. Therefore, instead of investing in wagons for the narrow-gauge European standard, building a 1,520 mm gauge railway from the Ukrainian border to the Polish coastline is more practical.

Solskyi also mentioned that some investors in Ukraine are ready to finance such an infrastructure project.

"The question that needs to be addressed is the adoption by the Polish parliament of a simplified procedure for such investment. Such a simplified procedure has been adopted in Poland before, for example, when constructing an oil port or a gas terminal. I know that this proposal has been analysed. However, it is probably better to inquire about the project's fate from Polish sources," the minister added.

Background:

  • The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will assist Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) in modernising the section from Mostyska station, located on the border with Poland, to Lviv (Sknyliv). Additionally, the agency will promote further integration of the Ukrainian railway into the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) system.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: grainLithuaniaPoland
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

All News
grain
Russian attacks halt unloading of grain in Odesa Oblast ports for nearly 5 days
Ukraine expects complete ban on Russian grain imports to EU – Ukraine's Deputy PM
Poland about to reach agricultural products agreement with Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
16:16
International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine
16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will feel the impact
15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
15:49
Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream
15:32
updatedRussians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
All News
Advertisement: